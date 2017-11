BRIEF-ARCTURUS, SYNTHETIC GENOMICS ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO DEVELOP VACCINES, THERAPEUTICS

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Synthetic Genomics:

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS AND SYNTHETIC GENOMICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS

* UNDER COLLABORATION, CO WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO LUNAR TECHNOLOGY FOR VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS, USING SELF-AMPLIFYING RNA​

* UNDER, COLLABORATION, ‍ARCTURUS WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT, PRE-CLINICAL, DEVELOPMENT, SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ‍UNDER COLLABORATION, ARCTURUS WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON ANY FUTURE SUBLICENSED PRODUCTS