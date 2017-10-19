FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点11分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics says has entered into a research collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc​

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics Inc- agreement includes an option to expand into other infectious and respiratory diseases​

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics - deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation center, in California​

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics - cos to work together to develop and commercialize nucleic acid-based drug products for treatment of Hepatitis B

* Arcturus Therapeutics - ‍under agreement, Arcturus will receive an upfront cash payment, research and development support, pre-clinical, development, sales milestone payments​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below