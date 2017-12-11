FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardelyx announces license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co for Tenapanor in China
December 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Ardelyx announces license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co for Tenapanor in China

1 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx announces license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Company Limited for Tenapanor in China

* Ardelyx - under terms of agreement, Ardelyx will receive upfront payment of $12 million, is eligible to receive additional milestones of up to $113 million

* Ardelyx Inc - Fosun Pharma will have exclusive rights to market and sell Tenapanor in China

* Ardelyx - under terms of agreement, co will receive tiered royalty payments on net sales from Tenapanor ranging from mid-teens to 20 percent

* Ardelyx Inc - agreement also provides Fosun Pharma rights to commercialize Tenapanor for other indications for which it is approved in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

