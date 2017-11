Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx reports third quarter 2017 operating results and clinical progress

* Ardelyx Inc - ‍as of September 30, 2017, Ardelyx had total capital resources including cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $129.3 million​

* Ardelyx qtrly ‍net loss per common share $0.44​

* Ardelyx - phase 3 registration study hit statistical significance for primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints for t3mpo-2