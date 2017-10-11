FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardelyx's Phase 3 study of Tenapanor for IBS-C hits primary and secondary endpoints
2017年10月11日 / 晚上9点00分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Ardelyx's Phase 3 study of Tenapanor for IBS-C hits primary and secondary endpoints

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx’s pivotal Phase 3 study of Tenapanor for IBS-C hits primary and all secondary endpoints to support NDA submission in 2018

* ‍Study hit statistical significance for primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints evaluated for topline results​

* Ardelyx Inc - ‍six of 12-week combined responder rate shows clear benefit in treated patients with consistent response throughout 26 weeks in trial​

* Ardelyx Inc - ‍Tenapanor was well-tolerated in treated patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

