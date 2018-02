BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q4 Loss Per Share $0.12

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $47.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $4.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15, REVENUE VIEW $30.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ARDMORE SHIPPING -AVERAGE TCE RATE FOR FLEET WAS $12,583 PER DAY FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, UP $276 PER DAY FROM 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* ‍EXPECTS 18 SCHEDULED DRYDOCK DAYS IN Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: