BRIEF-ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA
2017年11月1日 / 下午1点53分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arena Minerals Inc:

* Arena provides joint venture agreement and corporate update

* decided to exercise underlying atacama option agreement with sociedad quimica y minera de chile on two projects

* japan oil gas and mineral national corporation, teck chile ltd have opted out of respective joint venture agreements with company​

* ‍appoints paul kania as cfo

* ‍paul kania to replace ryan ptolemy as cfo​

* epithermal gold paciencia project, copper porphyry pampa union project, anticipated to form 2 jv co’s with sqm on a 80% arena, 20% sqm basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

