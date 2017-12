BRIEF-Arena Pharma, Everest Medicines Enter Into Development And Commercialization Partnership For Ralinepag And Etrasimod In China

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS AND EVEREST MEDICINES ENTER INTO DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION PARTNERSHIP FOR RALINEPAG AND ETRASIMOD IN CHINA

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - C-BRIDGE CAPITAL HAS INVESTED $50 MILLION TO FUND EVEREST MEDICINES LIMITED

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS - AS PER AGREEMENT, CO WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $12 MILLION

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ARENA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $212 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: