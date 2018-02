Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ares Capital Corp:

* ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION AND VARAGON CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPAND SENIOR DIRECT LOAN PROGRAM TO $6.4 BILLION

* ARES CAPITAL CORP - $2.5 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL AVAILABLE FOR SENIOR DIRECT LOAN PROGRAM FROM AIG AND ANOTHER LARGE, GLOBAL INSURANCE COMPANY

* ARES CAPITAL - AIG, AN EXISTING INVESTOR IN CO AND VARAGON‘S SENIOR DIRECT LENDING PROGRAM, INCREASED ITS CAPITAL AVAILABLE BY $500 MILLION TO $2.75 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: