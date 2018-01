Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp:

* ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION CLOSES RECORD LEVEL OF NEW LOAN COMMITMENTS IN 2017 AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES ALL-IN PRICING OF SECURED TERM LOAN

* ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE- ON DEC 22 2017, CO AMENDED ITS $155 MILLION SECURED TERM LOAN TO EXTEND INITIAL MATURITY BY ABOUT 2 YRS TO DEC 22, 2020