Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - on Oct. 2, unit of co entered into amendment to existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit, security agreement

* Ares Commercial Real Estate - amendment to decrease interest rate on advances under BAML facility to rate of one-month libor plus 2.00% - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hKjY4i)

