Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :

* ARES MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - MICHAEL AROUGHETI APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP SAYS CO-FOUNDER, CEO, & CHAIRMAN TONY RESSLER TO CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF ARES MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: