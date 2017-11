Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ares Management LP

* Ares Management LP qtrly total revenues $283.7 million versus $335.5 mln‍​

* Ares Management LP says qtrly diluted net income attributable to Ares Management LP per common unit $0.26 - SEC filing

* Ares Management LP - assets under management of $105.6 billion as of Sept 30, increased 8.5 percent year over year‍​