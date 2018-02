Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ares Management Lp:

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.39

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - AUM OF $104.6 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 11.8 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUE $356.3 MILLION VERSUS $358.2 MILLION

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP QTRLY AFTER TAX ECONOMIC NET INCOME OF $0.54 PER UNIT Source text: (bit.ly/2obIsDp) Further company coverage: