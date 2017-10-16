FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Argo Group provides preliminary Q3 estimates for natural catastrophes and other property losses
2017年10月16日

BRIEF-Argo Group provides preliminary Q3 estimates for natural catastrophes and other property losses

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd

* Argo Group provides preliminary estimates for natural catastrophes and other property losses during its 2017 third quarter

* Argo Group International Holdings - ‍catastrophe losses in Q3 related primarily to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and earthquake in Mexico City​

* Argo Group International Holdings Ltd says ‍in addition, company expects to report other non-catastrophe losses of approximately $15 million

* Argo Group International - ‍preliminary pre-tax catastrophe loss estimates for 3-month period ended Sept 30 of $85-110 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

