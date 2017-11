Nov 2 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* Qtrly ‍​gross written premiums up 37.5 percent to $805.1 million

* Qtrly ‍​net loss of $61.3 million or $2.04 per diluted share

* Qtrly ‍​adjusted operating loss was $57.4 million or $1.91 per diluted share

* Estimated pre-tax catastrophe losses were $104.5 million in quarter

* Qtrly ‍​net written premiums $473.2 million versus $415.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: