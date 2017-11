BRIEF-Argos Provides Financial Update

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* ARGOS PROVIDES FINANCIAL UPDATE

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - ‍TKC PROPERTIES HAS, WITH ARGOS’ FULL CONSENT, SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED SALE OF FACILITY IN DURHAM COUNTY, NC TO A THIRD PARTY​

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS-RAISED ABOUT $6.8 MILLION NET PROCEEDS UNDER ITS AT-THE-MARKET STOCK ISSUANCE FACILITY WITH COWEN & CO SUBSEQUENT TO Q3 CLOSE ON SEPT 30​

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, CO ENTERED LEASE TERMINATION DEAL WITH TKC, TO WHICH CO RECEIVED CASH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.8 MILLION​

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍COMPANY BELIEVES IT NOW HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO EXECUTE ITS BUSINESS PLAN AT LEAST THROUGH JUNE 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: