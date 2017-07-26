FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Argos reports immunogenicity results of AGS-004 in HIV program
2017年7月26日 / 中午12点13分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Argos reports immunogenicity results of AGS-004 in HIV program

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* Argos reports immunogenicity results of ags-004 in HIV program

* Argos therapeutics- data from study of ags-004 dendritic cell therapy in patients treated during acute HIV infection; study achieved primary endpoint​

* Argos therapeutics inc- ‍ags-004 was found to be well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported in study​

* Argos therapeutics- study ‍results provide support for ongoing HIV eradication study in which ags-004 is being administered in combination with vorinostat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

