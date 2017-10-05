FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日

BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc

* Aritzia reports second quarter 2018 financial results

* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales growth was 5.4%​

* Aritzia Inc - ‍on track to achieve stated 2021 performance targets​

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly net income increased to $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $67.3 million in Q2 last year‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aritzia Inc - Q3 ‍comparable sales are trending slightly below that of Q2 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

