BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc
* Aritzia reports second quarter 2018 financial results
* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year
* Aritzia Inc - qtrly comparable sales growth was 5.4%
* Aritzia Inc - on track to achieve stated 2021 performance targets
* Aritzia Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Aritzia Inc - qtrly net income increased to $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $67.3 million in Q2 last year
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aritzia Inc - Q3 comparable sales are trending slightly below that of Q2