BRIEF-Aritzia reports Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.11/shr

July 12 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc
* Aritzia reports strong first quarter 2018 financial results
* Qtrly net revenue increased by 14.7% to $145.0 million from $126.4 million in Q1 last year
* Q1 same store sales rose 9.3 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11
* Aritzia Inc - Q2 of fiscal 2018 "is off to a strong start, with positive comparable sales results"
* Aritzia Inc says during Q2, Aritzia plans to open two new stores
* Aritzia Inc - continues to see strong momentum online and is expecting substantial growth in its ecommerce business in fiscal 2018