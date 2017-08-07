BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring reports Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Armstrong Flooring Inc

* Armstrong Flooring reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $297.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $324 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Armstrong Flooring Inc says for full year 2017 company now expects adjusted ebitda to be in range of $60 million to $70 million

* Armstrong Flooring Inc - expects capital expenditures to be approximately $45 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: