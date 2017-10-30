FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries says Q3 EPS from continuing operations ‍$0.81
2017年10月30日

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries says Q3 EPS from continuing operations ‍$0.81

2 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc-

* Armstrong World Industries reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $351.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.1 million

* ‍FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance is increasing to $2.80 to $2.90 per diluted share​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations ‍$0.81​

* Armstrong World - ‍increasing 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance due to event disclosed in 10-Q relating to $20 million​environmental insurance settlement in Oct

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.86‍​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍board of directors authorized an expansion of company’s existing stock repurchase program​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍under stock repurchase program, co may repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍additional repurchase authorization extends through October of 2020​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍now expect 2017 adjusted EBITDA to grow 15% to 18% and range between $365 million and $375 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $357.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

