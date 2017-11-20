FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries to sell EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf International
2017年11月20日 / 下午12点45分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries to sell EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf International

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Armstrong World Industries to sell EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf International

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍agreement to sell to Knauf for an enterprise value of $330 million​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍net cash to AWI of approximately $250 million expected mid-year 2018​

* Armstrong World Industries sees ‍returning majority of net proceeds to shareholders, in a manner and timing to be approved by its board of directors​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - will realize approximately $250 million in transaction related net cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

