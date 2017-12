Dec 22 (Reuters) - Arno Therapeutics Inc:

* ARNO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DISSOLVE

* ARNO THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS SOLD SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS REMAINING ASSETS AND WILL BE DISSOLVING BY END OF THIS YEAR

* ARNO THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO MAINTAIN A SMALL CASH RESERVE TO FUND WIND-DOWN EXPENSES

* ARNO THERAPEUTICS - PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF ONAPRISTONE WILL BE USED FOR CO'S OUTSTANDING LIABILITIES