BRIEF-Arqule announces $15.7 mln private placement of common stock

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Arqule Inc

* Arqule announces $15.7 million private placement of common stock

* Arqule Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance clinical trials related to its proprietary pipeline​

* Arqule Inc - expects in first part of 2019 to obtain arq 531 PK/PD data from phase 1a trial in patients with refractory b-cell malignancies

* Arqule inc - ‍company currently anticipates cash and marketable securities to provide funding into 2019​

* Arqule Inc - ‍expects to end 2017 with between $38 and $40 million in cash and marketable securities​

* Arqule Inc - expects in first part of 2019 to initiate phase 1b proof of concept trial​ for arq 531

* Arqule-Expects in first part of 2019 to present authorities with proof of concept data to initiate registrational trial in proteus syndrome​ for ARQ 092 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: