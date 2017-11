Nov 13 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array biopharma reports initial results from novel immunotherapy combination at the Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC) 32nd annual meeting

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍plans to expand ongoing phase 2 CSF1R + PD1 combination study into other tumor types including pancreatic cancer​