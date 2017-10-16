FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arris International, Broadcom and Brocade withdraw and re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS
2017年10月16日 / 晚上8点17分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Arris International, Broadcom and Brocade withdraw and re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Arris International Plc

* Arris International Plc - ‍on October 12, 2017, Broadcom, Brocade and Arris withdrew and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

* Arris International Plc - ‍joint voluntary notice to CFIUS with respect to Broadcom Brocade​ transaction - SEC filing

* Arris International Plc - ‍CFIUS has agreed to proceed directly to a 45-day investigation period with respect to transaction notice​

* Arris International Plc - co, seller entered into an amendment to agreement to extend end date of agreement until December 15, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zdSiIM) Further company coverage:

