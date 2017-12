Dec 26 (Reuters) - Arris International Plc:

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL - ON DEC 20, CO, UNITS, BANK OF AMERICA, OTHER LENDER PARTIES ENTERED FOURTH AMENDMENT TO JUNE 18, 2015 AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR A NEW TERM B LOAN FACILITY IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $542.3 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2DVrb8y) Further company coverage: