March 9 (Reuters) - Arsanis Inc:

* ARSANIS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* ARSANIS INC - FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, ARSANIS REPORTED NET LOSS OF $1.68 LOSS PER SHARE

* ARSANIS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, ARSANIS’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $76.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: