Jan 24 (Reuters) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.41 PER SHARE

* ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO-BOARD DECLARED A FORTY-ONE CENTS PER SHARE QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND ON CO‘S COMMON STOCK, $0.02 INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER‘S DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: