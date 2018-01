BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.57

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co:

* ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL CO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* QTRLY TOTAL CO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY REVENUES AS REPORTED $ 1.6 BILLION VERSUS $1.39 BILLION ‍​

* ARTHUR J GALLAGHER - INCURRED ONE-TIME ESTIMATED REPATRIATION TAX ON UNTAXED FOREIGN EARNINGS, WHICH RESULTED IN NET CHARGE OF ABOUT $27.0 MILLION IN Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $1.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S