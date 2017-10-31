BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust disposes four Alberta office properties

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces disposition of four Alberta office properties
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says it has sold Quarry Park Portfolio, a portfolio of three office properties located in Calgary, Alberta
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - entered into unconditional agreement to sell Millennium Centre, an office property located in Red Deer, Alberta
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Quarry Park Portfolio was sold for $98.0 million ($347 per square foot)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - sale price for Millennium Centre property is $33.0 million ($222 per square foot)