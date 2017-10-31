FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust disposes four Alberta office properties
2017年10月31日 / 下午1点26分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust disposes four Alberta office properties

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces disposition of four Alberta office properties

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says ‍it has sold Quarry Park Portfolio, a portfolio of three office properties located in Calgary, Alberta​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍entered into unconditional agreement to sell Millennium Centre, an office property located in Red Deer, Alberta​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍Quarry Park Portfolio was sold for $98.0 million ($347 per square foot)​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍ sale price for Millennium Centre property is $33.0 million ($222 per square foot)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

