BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management Declares Quarterly And Special Annual Dividend

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc :

* ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY AND SPECIAL ANNUAL DIVIDEND

* ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - DECLARED A SPECIAL ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF $0.79 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK.

* ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT - EXPECTS SOME PORTION OF ITS 2018 DIVIDEND PAYMENTS TO CONSTITUTE A RETURN OF CAPITAL FOR TAX PURPOSES