BRIEF-Artisan Partners qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.45

July 31 (Reuters) - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. reports 2Q17 results

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per adjusted share $0.58‍​

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.45

* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - qtrly revenues $196.2 million versus $180.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $194.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Artisan Partners Asset Management - during June quarter, AUM increased to $109.4 billion at June 30, 2017 versus $103.8 billion at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: