Nov 27 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* TOTAL REVENUE DECLINED BY (5.5)% IN THE FIRST QUARTER TO €909.7M‍​

* Q1 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINED BY (2.6)% IN THE PERIOD

* MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT ESTIMATE IS THAT FY18 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH FY17 EBITDA‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2BlVDHn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)