Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* ASAHI KASEI CORP‘S GROUP OPERATING PROFIT IS SEEN CLIMBING 20 PERCENT TO AROUND 190 BILLION YEN IN THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31 - NIKKEI

* ASAHI KASEI CORP'S SALES ARE SEEN GROWING 10%, EXCEEDING 2 TRILLION YEN IN THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31 - NIKKEI ‍​ Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2npsw0t]