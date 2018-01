Asanko Gold Inc:

* ASANKO GOLD ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* ASANKO GOLD INC - FY 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 205,047 OUNCES AND Q4 PRODUCTION OF 51,550 OUNCES

* ASANKO GOLD INC - US$62.6 MILLION IN GOLD REVENUE AT AN AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE OF US$1,264 PER OUNCE FOR Q4

* ASANKO GOLD - DISCUSSIONS WITH RED KITE ARE PROGRESSING ON REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT FACILITY, EXPECT TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN Q1 2018