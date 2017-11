BRIEF-Asanko Gold reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.02 ‍​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko Gold reports Q3 2017 results

* Asanko Gold Inc - ‍quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces, an increase of 7% over previous quarter​

* Asanko Gold Inc - qtrly ‍gold sales of 50,241 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,265 per ounce generating revenue of $63.7 million​

* Asanko Gold Inc- ‍on track to meet revised 2017 guidance of 205,000-225,000 ounces at AISC(3) of US$920-$960 per ounce​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S