FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q2 total revenue $1.6 billion
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点55分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q2 total revenue $1.6 billion

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - second quarter EPS from continuing operations of $1.52 per diluted share

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - Q2 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.58 per diluted share

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - total revenue for the second quarter remained flat at $1.6 billion compared to the prior year period

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - Q2 total revenue on a same-store basis was up 2 percent from the prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc qtrly total used vehicles revenue up 2 percent to $479.2 million

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - qtrly new vehicles revenue $882.9 million versus $897 million a year ago

* Asbury Automotive Group - "despite market pressures, we believe we can deliver low to mid-single digit EPS growth in the back half of the year" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tGb7WC) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below