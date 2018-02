BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.81

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.81

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03

* QTRLY NEW VEHICLES REVENUE $964.1 MILLION VERSUS $935.6 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLES REVENUE $437.5 MILLION VERSUS $468.9 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,670.9 MILLION VERSUS $1,666.5 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE - QTRLY NET INCOME WAS ADJUSTED FOR A $7.9 MILLION BENEFIT ($0.37 PER DILUTED SHARE) RELATED TO ADJUSTMENTS TO DEFERRED TAX BALANCES