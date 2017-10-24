FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group reported net income for third quarter of $1.48 per share
2017年10月24日 / 上午11点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group reported net income for third quarter of $1.48 per share

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - reported net income for third quarter 2017 of $1.48 per diluted share - SEC filing‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group - believe net impact of hurricanes was a reduction in earnings of at least $0.10 per diluted share in the qtr‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group - CEO transition announced in August resulted in an accounting charge of $0.05 per diluted share in quarter

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc qtrly new vehicle revenue $881.6 million, down 6 pct‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - qtrly total revenue $1.60 billion versus $1.68 billion ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - did not adjust qtrly earnings for impact of the hurricanes, CEO transition‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc qtrly total used vehicle revenue $455.6 million, down 4 percent

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - qtrly total revenue on same store basis $1.55 billion versus $1.61 billion ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zMk7sI) Further company coverage:

