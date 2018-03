BRIEF-Ascena Retail ‍Entered Into Fifth Amendment For Existing Revolving Credit Agreement

March 5 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC - ‍ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT AGREEMENT THAT AMENDS CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUG 21, 2015​

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC - ‍2018 REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MILLION​

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP - ‍REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MILLION LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT ​

* ASCENA RETAIL GROUP-2018 AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MILLION WITH OPTIONAL INCREASE OF UP TO $200 MILLION​