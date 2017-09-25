BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Ascena retail group Reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results and provides guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures in range of $190 to $220 million​

* Sees fy 2018 ‍gross margin rate in range of 58.1% to 58.6%

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $1.658 billion versus $1.812 billion

* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Sees q1 2018 sales $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales declined 4 percent

* Sees ‍q1 2018 comparable sales in range of down 4% to down 5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: