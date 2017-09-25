FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 晚上11点29分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Ascena retail group Reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results and provides guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures in range of $190 to $220 million​

* Sees fy 2018 ‍gross margin rate in range of 58.1% to 58.6%

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $1.658 billion versus $1.812 billion

* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Sees q1 2018 sales $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales declined 4 percent

* Sees ‍q1 2018 comparable sales in range of down 4% to down 5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below