BRIEF-Ascendant Resources Announces Positive Free Cash Flow For Q4 2017

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW FOR Q4 2017 AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW $14 MILLION - $20 MILLION; SEES 2018 EBITDA $32 MILLION - $40 MILLION

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC - ‍DURING Q4, CONTAINED ZINC EQUIVALENT METAL PRODUCTION WAS 19.6 MILLION POUNDS, UP BY 12PCT FROM Q3​

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC - ‍ EXPECTED 41PCT-65PCT INCREASE IN CONTAINED METAL PRODUCTION IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017​

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES SEES 2018 SILVER PRODUCTION 900,000 - 1.2 MILLION OZS

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC - SEES 2018 ZINC EQUIVALENT METAL PRODUCTION 93 TO 109 MILLION LBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: