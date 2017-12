Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES SAYS OPERATIONS AT EL MOCHITO MINE IN HONDURAS ARE CONTINUING NORMALLY DESPITE “UNCERTAINTY” FOLLOWING GENERAL ELECTIONS ON NOV 26

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES - THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM UNCERTAINTY POST GENERAL ELECTIONS ON NOV 26 TO OPERATIONS IN EL MOCHITO MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: