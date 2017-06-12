FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Ascendant Resources May milled production was 50,597 tonnes
BRIEF-Ascendant Resources May milled production was 50,597 tonnes

路透新闻部

June 12 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* Ascendant Resources provides May production & exploration update

* Ascendant Resources Inc - milled production for month was 50,597 tonnes, an average of 1,687 tonnes per day.

* Ascendant Resources Inc - company's El Mochito mine in Honduras hoisted 46,833 tonnes of ore in month of May, an average of 1,511 tonnes per day

* Ascendant Resources Inc - first of three trucks ordered in March is now on site and currently being reassembled underground

* Ascendant Resources Inc - a second truck is expected to arrive in late June with a third in early July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

