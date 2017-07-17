FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 天前
BRIEF-Ascendant Resources provides June and second quarter production update
2017年7月17日

BRIEF-Ascendant Resources provides June and second quarter production update

July 17 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* Ascendant Resources provides June and second quarter production update

* Ascendant Resources Inc - Zinc equivalent metal production of 6,944 tonnes during Q2 at its El Mochito Mine in Honduras

* Ascendant Resources Inc - is not making any revisions to guidance issued on April 18, 2017 and remains confident of achieving its guidance for year

* Ascendant Resources Inc - milled production for June was 50,795 tonnes, an average of 1,693 tonnes per day at its El Mochito mine in Honduras Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

