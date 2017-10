Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER AND SEPTEMBER PRODUCTION UPDATE

* ‍ANNOUNCES MILLED PRODUCTION AT EL MOCHITO MINE INCREASED TO 176,067 TONNES (OR 1,934 TPD) DURING Q3​

* IS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING TARGETED Q4 2017 AVERAGE THROUGHPUT RATE OF 2,200 TPD LEADING TO FURTHER INCREASED PRODUCTION IN 2018​