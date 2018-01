Jan 9 (Reuters) - ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE:

* ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE EXPANDS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH INSULET CORPORATION BY SIGNING COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT

* ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE - RECIPIENTS OF OMNIPOD DASH WILL RECEIVE CONTOURNEXT ONE METER, CONTOUR NEXT TEST STRIPS PACKAGED WITH INSULIN PUMP

* ASCENSIA DIABETES CARE - UNDER TERMS OF NON-EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT, INSULET WILL DISTRIBUTE CONTOUR NEXT ONE BGMS WITH OMNIPOD DASH