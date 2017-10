Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ascot Resources Ltd:

* ASCOT APPOINTS A NEW CEO AND TWO NEW DIRECTORS

* ASCOT RESOURCES LTD - ‍APPOINTS DEREK WHITE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO, EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 6TH, 2017​

* ASCOT RESOURCES LTD SAYS ‍WHITE REPLACES JOHN TOFFAN, WHO IS RETIRING FOR HEALTH REASONS​